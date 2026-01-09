State highway officials changing Pecue Lane traffic flow Monday ahead of new I-10 ramps opening next month

ST. GEORGE — Louisiana highway officials said Pecue Lane will have a new traffic pattern on Monday but that ramps to Interstate 10 won't open until next month.

State and parish road crews have been improving Pecue Lane between Perkins Road and Airline Highway, turning the old country road into a four-lane thoroughfare. It meets I-10 at a "diverging diamond" interchange, where drivers cross over to what would seem the "wrong" side of the road to make left turns.

Beginning next week, motorists will travel on the new lanes where Pecue crosses over I-10. The Department of Transportation and Development says ramps to and from the interstate will open later.

The new intersection is expected to take pressure off exits at Siegen Lane and Highland Road, which serve the growing St. George area of southeastern East Baton Rouge Parish. A separate road, Rieger Road, connects Pecue and Siegen without requiring motorists to get on the highway.

The state was responsible for improvements at the I-10 interchange while the voter-approved East Baton Rouge Parish MovEBR road improvement plan took on improving the rest of Pecue between Perkins and Airline.

The project cost more than $50 million.