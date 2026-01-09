Two shot on Thursday, police say both are tied to domestic incidents

BATON ROUGE - During the first full week of the new year, two people died in two separate shootings, and police said both incidents involved disagreements between people who knew each other.

Baton Rouge Police described both shootings as domestic-related incidents. While police are in the early stages of the investigations, domestic violence advocates describe how to help someone get out of a dangerous relationship.

Patti Joy Freeman, the director of the Iris Domestic Violence shelter in Baton Rouge, has dedicated her life to helping others.

"I can't imagine the terror of watching someone you care about be killed in front of you," Freeman said.

On Thursday, 18-year-old Kassidy Jackson was shot and killed at her home on Columbus Dunn Drive. Police said 19-year-old Paulisa Banks, Jackson's ex-girlfriend, showed up at the home before fighting with Jackson. The altercation led to a shooting.

After the shooting, police said Banks turned herself in to law enforcement.

Then, in a separate shooting across town on Thursday morning, a 27-year-old man was shot at an apartment complex.

Just like the other case, police said Alfred Webster Hyams got into a fight that escalated into a shooting. Police said Hyam's ex-girlfriend was nearby when the shooting occurred.

Officers said they've talked to the person who was allegedly involved in the fight and the shooting, but officers have not released his name nor pressed charges as the investigation continues.

Police said the person of interest in the shooting escaped but was later found in Tangipahoa Parish. Officers said they have interviewed him.

Freeman recommended a way to help people who might be in violent relationships.

"I think we hear it all the time, if you see something, say something," Freeman said. "If you see something suspicious at a neighbor's house, you know your neighbor is not with this person anymore, you see them parked at the street or passing back-and-forth, you can put in a call as an anonymous complaintant."

Anyone in need of help is recommended to call the Iris Domestic Violence Shelter hotline: 225-389-9706.