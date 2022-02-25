51°
Police investigating shooting at gas station along Scenic Highway

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police gathered outside a gas station on Scenic Highway to investigate a shooting that left someone seriously hurt Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m., officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department closed off the parking lot of the CITGO gas station on Scenic near Plank Road. Sources told WBRZ a man was taken from the scene in critical condition. 

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available. 

