Police investigating reported shooting outside Burger King on Coursey Boulevard

Saturday, August 06 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning near the Burger King on Coursey Boulevard.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired near Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue around 9:10 a.m. Saturday.

Police said they believe a victim in the incident went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

