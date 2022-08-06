87°
Police investigating reported shooting outside Burger King on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning near the Burger King on Coursey Boulevard.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired near Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue around 9:10 a.m. Saturday.
Police said they believe a victim in the incident went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
