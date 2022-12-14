73°
Police investigating reported shooting on Greenwell Street early Wednesday morning

1 hour 57 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, December 14 2022 Dec 14, 2022 December 14, 2022 5:40 AM December 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting on Greenwell Street early Wednesday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a person was shot shortly after 4 a.m. and suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the 5700 block of Dutton Avenue near Greenwell Street. 

This is a developing story.  

