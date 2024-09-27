85°
Police investigating man's death at Hollywood Street residence as homicide
BATON ROUGE — A man was found dead on Hollywood Street near Longfellow Drive, Baton Rouge Police said.
Donald Epps, 40, was found dead at a home in the 3300 block of Hollywood Street on Thursday around 11:02 a.m., police said.
Epps' death is currently under investigation as a homicide.
