Police investigating early morning crash on Walker Road North

Wednesday, March 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

WALKER - Police are investigating a crash on Walker Road North early Wednesday morning that sent one person to the hospital. 

Video from the scene showed the crash on Walker Road North and Westcoll Drive in front of the Shell gas station. 

Emergency officials said one person was taken to the hospital but their condition was not critical. 

Tuesday morning, a three-vehicle crash happened on Walker Road North and Carpenter Drive, just a few hundred feet from the crash Wednesday morning. 

