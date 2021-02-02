35°
Police investigating drive-by shooting on Corporate Blvd

2 years 5 months 1 week ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 August 23, 2018 12:07 PM August 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of shots fired near I-10 Thursday.

Baton Rouge police say the shots were fired on Corporate Boulevard around Energy Drive around 11 a.m. An individual reportedly fired from a vehicle and struck a parked car. No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating.

