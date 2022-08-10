86°
Police investigating deadly crash in East Feliciana Wednesday morning
SLAUGHTER - A person died after a head-on crash in East Feliciana Parish Wednesday morning.
Louisiana State Police said the crash happened on LA 959 east of LA 67. Officials said a woman was killed in the crash, and another person was seriously hurt.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
