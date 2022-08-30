Police investigating brawl caught on video at LSU dorm

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fight that broke out inside an LSU residential hall Monday night.

The incident reportedly happened at the West Laville honors dorm at the center of campus. Video circulating online showed several people shoving one another and throwing punches in a hallway.

On Tuesday, a university spokesperson said the school and police are investigating the fight.

"There was an altercation last night that Res Life and LSU Police have been made aware of and are investigating. We do not condone or tolerate physical violence on campus, and we will be addressing this concern in short order, per steps outlined in the Code of Student Conduct," the statement from LSU read.

It's unclear at this time whether anyone is facing criminal charges.