Police investigating armed robbery, shooting that left one injured in Morgan City

1 hour 8 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, March 20 2022
By: Emily Davison

MORGAN CITY - A man was wounded by gunfire during an armed robbery early Sunday morning.

The Morgan City Police Department said officers responded to a reported armed robbery around 5 a.m. Sunday on Egle Street.

Upon arrival, police found a male victim with gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a hospital for treatment, and his current condition was not reported.

No more information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact detectives at 985-380-4605.

