37°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating after mother claims her child was forced to clean up her own feces at school

1 hour 44 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, February 19 2025 Feb 19, 2025 February 19, 2025 2:00 PM February 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ZACHARY - Police are investigating an incident at Rollins Place Elementary School where a teacher allegedly made a six-year-old child clean up her own feces.

The Zachary Police Department said they are investigating the incident, but did not disclose if any possible criminal charges will result from the investigation.

The mother of the child, Jameshia Augustine, says the accident was due to a medical condition. Her attorney, Ron Haley, said the school was aware of the condition and Augustine has contacted law enforcement to further investigate the matter. Haley also said Augustine plans to press charges.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days