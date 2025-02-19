Police investigating after mother claims her child was forced to clean up her own feces at school

ZACHARY - Police are investigating an incident at Rollins Place Elementary School where a teacher allegedly made a six-year-old child clean up her own feces.

The Zachary Police Department said they are investigating the incident, but did not disclose if any possible criminal charges will result from the investigation.

The mother of the child, Jameshia Augustine, says the accident was due to a medical condition. Her attorney, Ron Haley, said the school was aware of the condition and Augustine has contacted law enforcement to further investigate the matter. Haley also said Augustine plans to press charges.