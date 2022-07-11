95°
Police investigate attempted sexual assault near overpass district
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault report in the Perkins overpass district.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Hollydale Avenue around 8 p.m. on Sunday night. No arrests have been made, and police did not release any information about possible suspects.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
