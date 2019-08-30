92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police identify woman killed in head-on crash with 18-wheeler Friday morning

Friday, August 30 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The sheriff's office has identified the the driver killed as 56-year-old Linda Burns of Clinton. 

Investigators say an 18-wheeler crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and struck Burns' vehicle head-on. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and charges may be pending. 

*****

EAST BATON ROUGE - One person is dead following an early morning crash in East Baton Rouge.

The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m on Greenwell Springs Road at Lee Price Road. According to Louisiana State Police the crash involved an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. 

The driver of the second vehicle sustained fatal injuries.

Authorities plan to release more information about the crash later today. 

