Police identify woman killed in head-on crash with 18-wheeler Friday morning

UPDATE: The sheriff's office has identified the the driver killed as 56-year-old Linda Burns of Clinton.

Investigators say an 18-wheeler crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and struck Burns' vehicle head-on. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and charges may be pending.

EAST BATON ROUGE - One person is dead following an early morning crash in East Baton Rouge.

The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m on Greenwell Springs Road at Lee Price Road. According to Louisiana State Police the crash involved an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained fatal injuries.

FATAL CRASH: (Baywood) Greenwell Springs Rd. @ Lee Price Rd. sources say. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 30, 2019

Authorities plan to release more information about the crash later today.