Police identify woman found shot to death in crashed car

BATON ROUGE - Police have identified a woman who was found shot to death inside of a crashed car early Sunday morning.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department said Tuesday that 22-year-old Laterika Taylor was found dead inside of a vehicle along the 2200 block of Kaufman Street.

Police arrived at the scene around 2:15 a.m., discovering the car inside of a ditch. According to reports, Taylor was shot to death.

The homicide remains under investigation, police say.

Anyone with information should call the Violent Crimes Division at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.