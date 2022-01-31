65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify woman found shot to death in crashed car

8 months 1 week 12 hours ago Tuesday, May 25 2021 May 25, 2021 May 25, 2021 11:27 AM May 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have identified a woman who was found shot to death inside of a crashed car early Sunday morning.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department said Tuesday that 22-year-old Laterika Taylor was found dead inside of a vehicle along the 2200 block of Kaufman Street.

Police arrived at the scene around 2:15 a.m., discovering the car inside of a ditch. According to reports, Taylor was shot to death.

The homicide remains under investigation, police say. 

Trending News

Anyone with information should call the Violent Crimes Division at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days