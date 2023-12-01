Police identify victim in Port Allen homicide

PORT ALLEN - Port Allen police have identified the man shot in a car at William and Lee Park.

The victim, Ronnie Moore, was found about 7 a.m. on Friday. His age was not provided.

Sources say someone shot a man while he was sitting inside his vehicle from outside of the driver's side of the car.

That vehicle was removed from the scene as evidence.

The park is located in the 1600 block of Louisiana Ave., near Cohn Elementary School. No special measures were taken at the school on Friday in relation to the incident, a district representative told WBRZ News 2.