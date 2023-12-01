77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify victim in Port Allen homicide

6 hours 45 seconds ago Friday, December 01 2023 Dec 1, 2023 December 01, 2023 9:04 AM December 01, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Phoenix Plum

PORT ALLEN - Port Allen police have identified the man shot in a car at William and Lee Park.

The victim, Ronnie Moore, was found about 7 a.m. on Friday. His age was not provided.

Sources say someone shot a man while he was sitting inside his vehicle from outside of the driver's side of the car.

That vehicle was removed from the scene as evidence.

The park is located in the 1600 block of Louisiana Ave., near Cohn Elementary School. No special measures were taken at the school on Friday in relation to the incident, a district representative told WBRZ News 2.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days