Police identify man shot to death on N. Acadian Thruway Wednesday afternoon

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 61-year-old man Wednesday.

Timothy Kelly was found sitting inside of his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds on the corner of N. Acadian Thruway and Gus Young Avenue Wednesday afternoon around 4:15 p.m.

Police say Kelly died on the scene.

An eyewitness told WBRZ crews it appears the victim was shot while inside the car, though the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

