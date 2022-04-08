57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: I-12 East in Livingston closed after 'multiple crashes'

Friday, April 08 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

LIVINGSTON - A portion of I-12 remains closed Friday evening after "multiple crashes," including one involving an 18-wheeler.

DOTD officials said the interstate is closed at I-12 East at mile marker 22 (Livingston).

The Livingston Police Department urges drivers to avoid the stretch of the interstate "at all cost" after "multiple crashes." Officers are currently responding to an 18-wheeler crash and working on "diverting traffic down the shoulder."

This is a developing story.

