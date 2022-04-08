Police: I-12 East in Livingston closed after 'multiple crashes'

LIVINGSTON - A portion of I-12 remains closed Friday evening after "multiple crashes," including one involving an 18-wheeler.

DOTD officials said the interstate is closed at I-12 East at mile marker 22 (Livingston).

The Livingston Police Department urges drivers to avoid the stretch of the interstate "at all cost" after "multiple crashes." Officers are currently responding to an 18-wheeler crash and working on "diverting traffic down the shoulder."

This is a developing story.