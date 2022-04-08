57°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: I-12 East in Livingston closed after 'multiple crashes'
LIVINGSTON - A portion of I-12 remains closed Friday evening after "multiple crashes," including one involving an 18-wheeler.
DOTD officials said the interstate is closed at I-12 East at mile marker 22 (Livingston).
The Livingston Police Department urges drivers to avoid the stretch of the interstate "at all cost" after "multiple crashes." Officers are currently responding to an 18-wheeler crash and working on "diverting traffic down the shoulder."
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Strawberry Festival returns to Ponchatoula for 50th anniversary celebration
-
Suspected gang member stabbed at East Baton Rouge jail just a day...
-
State Police second-in-command placed on leave amid investigation into erased phone records
-
Dirty job taken care after On Your Side report
-
Witnesses expected to testify Friday in LSU basketball star's killing