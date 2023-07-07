91°
Latest Weather Blog
Police found man shot inside car on Terrace Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a shooting near I-10 Friday evening.
The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Terrace Avenue and 14th Street. One person was taken to the hospital.
Witnesses told WBRZ that the victim lived nearby and was trying to make it home after he was shot. Video showed police checking a car at the scene as the victim was taken away via an ambulance.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Huey P. Long Field House will soon unveil renovations
-
Person found shot inside car on Terrace Avenue
-
After 15 years, Capitol High makes return to East Baton Rouge School...
-
Deputies searching for man seen stealing multiple cases of beer from WBR...
-
Two people hurt in shooting at convenience store along Goodwood Boulevard