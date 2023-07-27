Police identify suspect in early July shooting from Instagram page

BATON ROUGE - Police made an arrest in a shooting that happened July 7 after they were able to identify the suspect based on his Instagram profile.

According to arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting initially happened on Julia Street on the afternoon of July 7. A man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the back, leg, and chest. He told officers that he had been shot by a man who went by "Cali" and lived behind a business with a large sign that said "DJ."

Detectives were able to find an Instagram page belonging to someone who referred to himself as "Cali Bagg" and lived near DJ's Used Cars and Detailing. The user was identified as Christopher Coleman, 37.

Police arrested Coleman for attempted second-degree murder, criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story read that Coleman worked at DJ's Used Cars and Detailing, which was not correct. This has been corrected.