Police find woman dead inside Baton Rouge home

Tuesday, July 04 2023
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside her home on Florida Boulevard Monday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Rachel Johnson, 42, was found inside her home around 10:30 a.m. Monday. An autopsy said Johnson died from blunt force trauma. 

This is a developing story. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

