Police chase in Denham Springs ends with crash; two injured, driver arrested

DENHAM SPRINGS - A police chase that ensued after a man failed to obey a traffic stop ended with a crash, the driver arrested, and two passengers taken to a hospital for injuries they received.

At around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Denham Springs Police Department attempted to stop a pickup truck near South Range Avenue and U.S. 190 for traffic violations, DSPD said. The driver sped up and drove along South Range into a subdivision, where the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office got involved.

The chase ended when the truck crashed, and law enforcement was able to arrest Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs.

Gauthier was arrested for several traffic-related charges and was found to be a fugitive from the LPSO and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for his failure to register as a sex offender, according to DSPD.

Two people that were also in the vehicle during the chase were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.