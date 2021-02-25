75°
Police called to school in Baker after kids get sick off drug-laced snacks

Thursday, February 25 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BAKER - Officers were called to a school campus in East Baton Rouge after several children reportedly fell ill from eating food laced with drugs.

The Baker Police Department confirmed officers responded to Advantage Charter Academy after a student reportedly brought drug edibles to campus. Police said the drugs were cooked into Rice Krispie treats.

Five students were checked out by paramedics at the school, with three of them being taken to a hospital for further treatment. Their ages weren't immediately known.

According to the school's website, it teaches students in grades K-8.

The incident is still under investigation.

