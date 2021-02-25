75°
Latest Weather Blog
Police called to school in Baker after kids get sick off drug-laced snacks
BAKER - Officers were called to a school campus in East Baton Rouge after several children reportedly fell ill from eating food laced with drugs.
The Baker Police Department confirmed officers responded to Advantage Charter Academy after a student reportedly brought drug edibles to campus. Police said the drugs were cooked into Rice Krispie treats.
Five students were checked out by paramedics at the school, with three of them being taken to a hospital for further treatment. Their ages weren't immediately known.
According to the school's website, it teaches students in grades K-8.
The incident is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Some Louisiana citizens with disabilities eager to receive COVID vaccine
-
Burbank Drive burglary victim arrested after allegedly shooting and kidnapping suspected burglar
-
Traffic Alert: Crash at I-10 WB at Dalrymple Dr/LSU/Exit 156B
-
Community mourns the loss of 13-year-old killed in pileup on Hwy 190
-
100 educators vaccinated at Baton Rouge General Wednesday