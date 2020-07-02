Police: Bogalusa man killed in crash after deer runs into roadway

BOGALUSA – Louisiana State Police say a Wednesday night crash resulted in the death of a Bogalusa man.

According to police, John Helton was headed eastbound on LA 60, west of LA 1072, when a deer ran into the road, causing him to crash into the deer and then swerve off-road into a ditch where his vehicle began to overturn.

Police say Helton wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and he was pronounced dead on scene by the Washington Parish Coroner's office.

Helton was 55 years old.