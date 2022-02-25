53°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Attempted murder-suicide in New Roads stemmed from couple's argument
NEW ROADS - A man killed his wife and unsuccessfully tried to kill himself in an attempted suicide-murder, police said Thursday.
New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald told WBRZ that James Cobb, 61, shot and killed his wife, 62-year-old Veronica Cobb, and then attempted to kill himself at a home on St. Mary Street. He survived the attempt and was able to confess when first responders arrived, the chief said.
Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two.
He will be booked into jail once he's released from the hospital.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: 2 dead, 2 more hurt in drive-by shooting near Mall of...
-
Shooting near Mall of Louisiana
-
Police investigating shooting at gas station along Scenic Highway
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...
-
State employees could work four-day weeks with I-10 construction in 2024
Sports Video
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart