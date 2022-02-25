Police: Attempted murder-suicide in New Roads stemmed from couple's argument

53°
Friday, February 25 2022
NEW ROADS - A man killed his wife and unsuccessfully tried to kill himself in an attempted suicide-murder, police said Thursday.

New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald told WBRZ that James Cobb, 61, shot and killed his wife, 62-year-old Veronica Cobb, and then attempted to kill himself at a home on St. Mary Street.  He survived the attempt and was able to confess when first responders arrived, the chief said.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two.

He will be booked into jail once he's released from the hospital.

