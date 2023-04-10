Police arrest one person, still looking for two others connected to murder behind Walker restaurant

70°
WALKER - A man was found shot to death behind a shopping center late Sunday morning, and police believe it was not a random act of violence.
According to the Walker Police Department, 24-year-old Danny Gonzales was found behind a restaurant along Walker South Road, just north of I-12, around 11:30 a.m.
Around 7 p.m. police said they believe the gunman and the victim knew one another. Police said Gonzales lived nearby and worked in the area.
Police arrested Marvin Palacios, who they believe was the driver of the getaway vehicle.
Officers found a white SUV linked to the crime in Jefferson Parish.
Two other men involved in the shooting have yet to be arrested.
