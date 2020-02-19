Police arrest man for his alleged role in two armed robberies

Darius McDonald

BATON ROUGE - Police say a man has been arrested for his role in two December 2019 robberies.

According to a police report, in early December, 25-year-old Darius McDonald and two other men robbed a man at gunpoint on Sheraton Drive before forcing the man into the back seat of his own vehicle and then attempting to drive off with him in the backseat.

But, police say, they couldn't leave the area because the victim's car wouldn't start.

During this incident, McDonald and his companions allegedly made off with $2,000 in cash as well as the victim's cell phone.

During a second robbery on Dec. 21, police say one of the three men was apprehended by a police officer and identified as Keydrick Moses.

Police used information related to the vehicle Moses was driving and information related to his cell phone records/GPS location to discover that Moses had been accompanied by McDonald at the time of both robberies.

After noting that McDonald also matched the description -provided by the victim- of one of the robbers in the Sheraton Drive incident, police apprehended McDonald and arrested him on charges of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with use of a firearm, and second-degree kidnapping.

McDonald is in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with a $125,000 bond.