Police arrest man after shooting death at Airline Highway McDonald's
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man allegedly connected to the shooting death of 22-year-old D'Shawn Brown, state representative C. Denise Marcelle's grandson.
Melvin Robinson Jr., 33, was arrested Thursday for second-degree murder in connection to the shooting.
Police said it was unclear what led to the Jan. 20 shooting.
This is a developing story.
