Police arrest 23-year-old for deadly shooting in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for an early-morning murder in downtown Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge Police said 19-year-old Makil Clark was shot to death on South River Road around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Police arrested 23-year-old Javorie Springer for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon Wednesday afternoon. Officers said the shooting was domestic-related, but did not give specific details on the situation leading up to Clark's murder.
