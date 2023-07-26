83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police arrest 23-year-old for deadly shooting in downtown Baton Rouge

13 hours 56 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, July 26 2023 Jul 26, 2023 July 26, 2023 8:27 AM July 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for an early-morning murder in downtown Baton Rouge. 

Baton Rouge Police said 19-year-old Makil Clark was shot to death on South River Road around 3 a.m. Wednesday. 

Trending News

Police arrested 23-year-old Javorie Springer for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon Wednesday afternoon. Officers said the shooting was domestic-related, but did not give specific details on the situation leading up to Clark's murder. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days