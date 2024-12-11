Baton Rouge man arrested for murder in connection with disappearance of Ville Platte woman

VILLE PLATTE - A Baton Rouge man was arrested on murder charges connected to the disappearance of a Ville Platte woman last seen June 15, KATC reported.

The news outlet spoke with family members of missing woman Keabreonna "KeKe" Doucet, who told then that the arrest of 52-year-old Elrick Gallow of Baton Rouge is connected to their loved one's case.

Nine days after Doucet's disappearance, the Ville Platte Police Department posted that the 27-year-old woman had gone missing. Officers said she left her house at 9 a.m. and was supposed to meet her daughter at 10 a.m. so the pair could go to a basketball game, but Doucet never showed. Her phone was tracked to a park and then was turned off.

On June 25, officers arrested 75-year-old Jerry Lee Verrette in connection to Doucet's disappearance. He was booked on solicitation of prostitution, but officers did not explain how Verette's charges were liked to the missing woman.

Nearly six months later, Gallow was booked for second-degree murder. Police told KATC that Gallow had been a person of interest in Doucet's disappearance since their investigation started.

Doucet's body has not been found.