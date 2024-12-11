Latest Weather Blog
U.S. House passes bill that would assign LSU its own ZIP code
BATON ROUGE — The U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill that would designate a unique ZIP code for LSU, Congressman Garret Graves announced Wednesday.
LSU is one of 45 cities and locations around the country that the bill directs the U.S. Postal Service to designate unique ZIP codes for. Montz, a town in St. Charles Parish, is also included on the list.
Graves said the bill, H.R. 8753, passed unanimously and now goes to the Senate for approval.
"We have tried working with USPS for years to get Montz their own ZIP code, and to consolidate the balkanized ZIPs that fit in and around LSU. Simple, right? Wrong. The confusion of missing and disjointed ZIPs means that retirement checks, important documents and parish administration gets delayed, misdirected, and confounded," Graves said.
