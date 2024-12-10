Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy sentenced to 23 months on gun-related charges

LOGAN, Utah — A Utah federal judge on Tuesday sentenced NBA Youngboy to just under two years in prison on gun-related charges after the Baton Rouge-based rapper acknowledged he had possessed guns despite being a convicted felon. The pact also resolved Utah state charges against him.

The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was credited with time served dating to May 2024. The plea settled two sets of federal charges — one carries a 23-month sentence and the other lays out 60 months of probation and a $200,000 fine.

Gaulden reached the agreement with federal prosecutors in September and he and the attorneys signed the pact Tuesday. The rapper acknowledged that, while filming a rap video in Baton Rouge, he possessed a Glock 21 .45-caliber pistol and a Masterpiece Arms MPA30T 9mm handgun. Also, he said, in April 2024 he possessed a Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic pistol at his home in Huntsville, Utah. He agreed to give up the guns.

"I admit I knowingly possessed the firearm. I also admit that, prior to September 28, 2020, and continuing through at least April 16, 2024, I knew I had been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year (Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Felony, 19th Judicial District Court for the Parish of East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, case number DC-01-17-0361)," he said.

Utah agents raided Gaulden's home in April amid a complaint that he had posed as a doctor in an effort to obtain prescription painkillers. As part of the federal plea deal, he would plead guilty to 10 state charges and be sentenced to time served plus a $25,000 fine.