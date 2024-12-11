58°
Intersection of La. 621, Airline Highway in Gonzales closed after car crash that injured two
GONZALES — The intersection of Airline Highway and La. 621 in Gonzales is closed after a crash left two injured, authorities said.
An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that the crash involved two cars. Two people sustained severe injuries as a result of the crash, a State Police spokesperson added.
Drivers should expect delays as they travel through the area, deputies said.
