Intersection of La. 621, Airline Highway in Gonzales closed after car crash that injured two

1 hour 46 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, December 11 2024 Dec 11, 2024 December 11, 2024 2:51 PM December 11, 2024 in News
By: Domenic Purdy

GONZALES — The intersection of Airline Highway and La. 621 in Gonzales is closed after a crash left two injured, authorities said.

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that the crash involved two cars. Two people sustained severe injuries as a result of the crash, a State Police spokesperson added.

Drivers should expect delays as they travel through the area, deputies said.

