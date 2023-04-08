64°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Argument led to gunfire inside Baker Walmart; 2 women in custody
BAKER - Reports of gunshots inside an East Baton Rouge Walmart triggered panicked calls to law enforcement Friday afternoon.
The situation unfolded around 3 p.m. inside the Walmart in Baker, according to Police Chief Carl Dunn. Authorities said no one was hit.
Chief Dunn said the gunfire stemmed from an argument inside the store, adding that two women are now in custody.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Easter celebrations take place all over the capital region
-
In wake of deadly chases, La. lawmaker's proposal aims to hold police...
-
Restaurants gear up for biggest seafood weekend of the year
-
Major 18-wheeler wreck shuts down stretch of I-12 in Livingston Parish Friday...
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Coach Kim Mulkey cuts down the net after LSU's national title win
-
LSU fans go WILD after Jasmine Carson's halftime buzzer-beater in the national...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: 87th Masters
-
Iowa's Clark: Don't criticize Angel Reese for gesture