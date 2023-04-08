64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Argument led to gunfire inside Baker Walmart; 2 women in custody

1 day 6 hours 13 minutes ago Friday, April 07 2023 Apr 7, 2023 April 07, 2023 3:32 PM April 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Reports of gunshots inside an East Baton Rouge Walmart triggered panicked calls to law enforcement Friday afternoon. 

The situation unfolded around 3 p.m. inside the Walmart in Baker, according to Police Chief Carl Dunn. Authorities said no one was hit.

Chief Dunn said the gunfire stemmed from an argument inside the store, adding that two women are now in custody. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days