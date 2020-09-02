Latest Weather Blog
Police: 2 arrested in armed robbery that left 19-year-old dead
BATON ROUGE - Two people are charged with murder in an armed robbery that led to a person being fatally shot weeks ago.
Nizual Whittine, 19, and another person were shot during an attempted robbery on Delaware Street around 8:15 p.m. Aug. 15.
Whittine was initially moved away from the area where the shooting happened and authorities were contacted. He was pronounced dead that night.
The second victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
On Tuesday, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced that federal marshals apprehended D'Quan Lee, 19, and Treavon Lowery, 19, for the killing.
Both men were booked on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated criminal damage to property.
