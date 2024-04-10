Plaquemine teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in gang-related shooting

72°
Wednesday, April 10 2024
By: Domenic Purdy

PLAQUEMINE — Lee'Vonte Riley was 14 when he fatally shot another teenager who was sleeping on a sofa at the time of the attack. Riley, now 16, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday.

Tramone McGinnis, 17, died at a hospital after the January 2022 shooting, which authorities described as a "planned attack" stemming from a long-running, violent gang dispute.

Riley was sentenced to 17 years in prison. Two of those have already been served while awaiting trial. Upon his release he will be eligible for parole. District Attorney Tony Clayton said Riley's age at the time of the crime limited the potential sentence even if he had been convicted of second-degree murder as originally charged.

Riley had also been charged with illegal possession of a weapon and obstruction of justice in November 2022.

Clayton said the killing furthered a dispute between the “1900” and "BMM" gangs. 

