14-year-old indicted on murder charge for January killing

PLAQUEMINE - A 14-year-old was indicted on murder charges Monday for the killing of a 17-year-old in January.

On Jan. 5, 2022, 17-year-old Tramone McGinnis was found shot inside of his Plaquemine home and taken to a hospital where he later died.

McGinnis' parents said they heard a loud noise in the night but weren't sure of the time. Around 4:30 a.m. his father left home for work and saw his child laying on the couch and assumed he was sleeping.

Later that day, 14-year-old Lee'Vonte Riley was detained and questioned about the crime.

More than 10 months later, a grand jury charged Riley with second-degree murder, illegal possession of a weapon and obstruction of justice.

Riley's picture has not been released.