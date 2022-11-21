53°
14-year-old indicted on murder charge for January killing
PLAQUEMINE - A 14-year-old was indicted on murder charges Monday for the killing of a 17-year-old in January.
On Jan. 5, 2022, 17-year-old Tramone McGinnis was found shot inside of his Plaquemine home and taken to a hospital where he later died.
McGinnis' parents said they heard a loud noise in the night but weren't sure of the time. Around 4:30 a.m. his father left home for work and saw his child laying on the couch and assumed he was sleeping.
Later that day, 14-year-old Lee'Vonte Riley was detained and questioned about the crime.
More than 10 months later, a grand jury charged Riley with second-degree murder, illegal possession of a weapon and obstruction of justice.
Riley's picture has not been released.
