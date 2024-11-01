Plaquemine mayor candidates gear up for election day

PLAQUEMINE - After the current mayor of Plaquemine announced a retirement from public service earlier this year, four candidates have lined up to fill his spot on this year’s election day ballot.

Tonya Harmason, John "JB" Barker, Terry Higgins, and Timothy Martinez are all running for the Plaquemine vote.

Tonya Harmason is a truck driver and says Plaquemine needs economic growth to survive.

“I see everything that’s going on, and everything’s changing except for Plaquemine. Plaquemine is the same old Plaquemine.”

Barker says he wants to drive growth for small businesses. He says the city needs change after serving on state boards and leadership positions.

“I was born and raised in Plaquemine. It’s my town that I love dearly, and I don’t think it’s reached the potential it can, and it’s been going in the wrong direction as far as I’m concerned,” Barker said.

Terry Higgins is not a Plaquemine native, but he says he moved to the city nearly twenty years ago, ran a business, and is now ready to lead the city.

“I see where they were having some problems with the council members not cooperating, that and a few other things encouraged me to come and see if I can help out,” Higgins said.

For months at Plaquemine city council meetings, residents have complained about high utility rates. Each candidate says it’s something that needs to be addressed.

“We have to lower utilities, no one wants to come to the city of Plaquemine with high utility rates. The stores that we have here are struggling,” Harmason said.

Election day is Nov. 5 in Louisiana.