Plaquemine High 'Green Machine' marching band performs in Washington, D.C. for Independence Day
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Plaquemine High School "Green Machine" marched through the streets of Washington, D.C. as part of the National Independence Day Parade.
This is the band's second appearance in the celebration.
