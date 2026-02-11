Plaquemine conducting smoke testing to find leaks in sewers, tell residents they may see smoke in homes

PLAQUEMINE — Residents in Plaquemine shouldn't be alarmed if they see smoke inside their homes, businesses or in public over the next two days, city officials said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, starting at 8 a.m., the city will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer systems. The testing involves opening and entering manholes in streets and public utility easements.

The testing will help the city identify breaks and defects in the sewer system, as well as show where storm and other surface water enter the sewer system.

The non-toxic smoke used in the tests leaves no residuals or stains and has no effects on plant or animal life, the city said, adding that the smoke has a distinctive, but not unpleasant, odor.

"Visibility and odor last only a few minutes, where there is adequate ventilation," noting that, because the plumbing appliances in your house or building are connected to the sanitary sewer system, some of this smoke may enter your house or place of business.

Following the testing, a photograph will be taken of leaks occurring in the system, which could require crews entering yards, depending on where the leaks are located.

"At no time will it be necessary for our representatives to enter your home," officials clarified. "While the City of Plaquemine will render all possible cooperation, the correction of any defects in the pipes and sewer lines on private property is the responsibility of the owner. The services of a professional plumber are advised."