Plaquemine area placed on temporary shelter-in-place due to pipeline leak at ExxonMobil plant

PLAQUEMINE - A temporary shelter-in-place order was issued in Plaquemine due to a pipeline leak in an area near Plaquemine High School.

The Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness said the office was notified of the leak just south of the school Friday morning. The Pecan Meadow area was also placed on a temporary shelter-in-place and a section of La. 75 was closed for much of the day.

As of 2:00 p.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted for Pecan Meadow, while the road remained closed.

"We also have air monitors around the subdivision, around Iberville Parish. As of right now, we're not getting things on the monitors, so everything is all safe," Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office Maj. Monty Migliacio said.

The Iberville Parish School District said that it was aware of the pipeline issue and advised all students and staff to remain indoors and shelter in place. The order for the school was lifted around 10:45 a.m., Iberville Schools Superintendent Louis Voiron said.

The leak involved a flange on an ExxonMobil Pipeline Co. ethylene line. The leaking valve was shut down.

"When we got here, there was already an ExxonMobil line specialist on the scene that told us it was an ethylene pipeline that was leaking," City of Plaquemine Fire Department Chief Darren Ramirez said. "They are flaring this pipeline off at two different locations on both ends of this flange, the pressure is dropping at this time."

Plaquemine High plays McKinley High School for its homecoming game at the school at 7 p.m. According to school officials, the game would go on.

ExxonMobil spokeswoman Kelly Davila said workers had isolated the affected area.

"We apologize for the disruption this has caused the community," she said.