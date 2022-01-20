Plane turns around mid-flight after passenger refuses to wear mask

A passenger who refused to wear a mask on a flight from Florida to London caused the plane to turn around so she could be removed by law enforcement.

ABC News reports the American Airlines flight left Miami around 7:40 p.m., and the confrontation unfolded about an hour into the trip when the woman refused to comply and became disruptive. The pilot decided to turn the plane around, and the flight was ultimately canceled.

Police met the flight when it returned to the Miami airport and escorted the woman off the plane, but she was not arrested.

"The flight landed safely at MIA where local law enforcement met the aircraft. We thank our crew for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," American Airlines said in a statement.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said the woman was placed on the company's internal no-fly list.