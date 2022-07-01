75°
'Pink tax' exemption for menstrual products takes effect in Louisiana
LOUISIANA - After the bill was signed into law in June of 2021, the "pink tax" exemption, which removes sales taxes from menstrual products, has gone into effect starting July 1.
State Representative Aimee Adatto (D-New Orleans) authored the bill as a way to save residents money while also improving health and wellbeing.
"In one of the poorest states in the nation, where more than one-quarter of our children live in poverty, we have a moral imperative to make these necessities more accessible," Adatto wrote in a release sent Friday. "This is especially significant now with supply shortages and inflated costs of these essential products."
