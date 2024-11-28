Pierre Part teachers bring back 'Camp Cocodrie' to teach students about French culture

PIERRE PART - While most students are off of school this week for Thanksgiving, some were still taking the time to learn new things on Monday.

Former and current teachers gathered to welcome students to the one-day Camp Cocodrie at Pierre Part Elementary School. It's a French immersion camp that began in the 1990s, but took a back seat to academics in recent years. Principal of two years, Nicole Pipsair, helped bring it back.

"It is a program that we do not want to see go away in our community because it helps us to capture and maintain our cultural identity and we want to pass that down to our kids," Pipsair said.

Singing French Christmas carols, traditional Cajun dance lessons, and making rag dolls were some of the activities of the day. The students were also treated to a jambalaya lunch, cooked by one of the teacher's husbands.

A retired teacher of 20 years, Carol Aucoin, led the initial effort to make Camp Cocodrie happen three decades ago. She returned to the school to help out for the day.

"This is what we do for family here in our community. We back our children, our church and our family," Aucoin said.

The teachers hope to hold the one day camp again in the spring and a longer program during the summer.