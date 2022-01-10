Photos: SUV smashes into building at Slidell-area high school

56°
Monday, January 10 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLIDELL - A vehicle crashed through the wall of a school building in St. Tammany Parish early Monday morning. 

St. Tammany fire officials reported the incident shortly before 7:45 a.m. at Pope John Paul High School, saying it happened just before students arrived for class.  Photos showed the SUV ended up inside what appeared to be a weight room on the campus.

Authorities said no one was hurt. 

