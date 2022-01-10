56°
Photos: SUV smashes into building at Slidell-area high school
SLIDELL - A vehicle crashed through the wall of a school building in St. Tammany Parish early Monday morning.
St. Tammany fire officials reported the incident shortly before 7:45 a.m. at Pope John Paul High School, saying it happened just before students arrived for class. Photos showed the SUV ended up inside what appeared to be a weight room on the campus.
Authorities said no one was hurt.
