76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Photos show blinding 'super fog' on I-10 near deadly crash site

3 hours 39 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, November 07 2023 Nov 7, 2023 November 07, 2023 2:36 PM November 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - New photos show intense "super fog" on I-10 around the same time as a series of crashes that killed a person and sent several others to a hospital.  

The pictures, shared with WWL-TV, show rapidly decreasing visibility on the interstate in Orleans Parish. According to the person who submitted the photos, the fog intensified in a matter of minutes, making it near impossible to see objects just feet away.

Officials reported one person was killed and at least eight others were hurt. 

Trending News

It's the second time in recent weeks that the so-called "super fog," a confluence of fog and smoke from nearby wildfires, caused a deadly crash on a major highway in southeast Louisiana. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days