Photos: Hurricane Ida rolls through southeast Louisiana

Sunday, August 29 2021

Roof ripped from building along Decatur Street in New Orleans (Photo: NOFD)
Downtown New Orleans (Photo: CNN)
Mandeville (Photo: St. Tammany Parish Fire District # 4?)
Gulf Shores, AL (Photo: Original Oyster House)
Navarre Beach, FL (Photo: MadFin)
St. Stephen Catholic School in New Orleans (Photo: United States News Block)
Morgan City, LA (Photo: Charles Peek)
Tree down in Magnolia Woods (Photo: Katie Kennedy)
Airline Highway in Ascension Parish (Photo: WBRZ)
Roof ripped from building along Decatur Street in New Orleans (Photo: NOFD)