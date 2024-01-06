Pet food pantry to open along Sullivan Road

CENTRAL - A new pet pantry aimed at helping pet owners is coming to Sullivan Road.

In 2023, the Companion Animal Alliance took in more than 1,000 animals. CAA said 166 of the owner surrenders were due to financial hardships.

Sherry Blattenberger helps operate Dante's Hope Animal Rescue. She said she worked to open Barking Hope Pet Pantry because owners should not have to give up their pets due to falling on hard times.

"We want to keep animals where they belong, in their homes with their families that love them. If I can provide a bag of dog food, or a bag of cat food when they are struggling and they need it, then I keep that animal where it belongs, and I take the pressure off of the animal shelter and the rescue agencies," Blattenberger said.

It's not just food owners will be able to grab. Beds, toys, collars, and other items have already been donated. Soon, barrels will be places at numerous stores around the parish to collect donations. All food donations must be un-opened. Blattenberger said the pantry has limited openings, but will be open full time in February.

For more information, contact Danteshoperescue@gmail.com.