Pest control company reaches out, customer continues to question contract

BATON ROUGE - Hawx Pest Control salespeople are going door-to-door in the Baton Rouge area. Last week, 2 On Your Side shared a story about a man's experience with the bug company. Edson Oppong says Hawx charged him more than he agreed to and allegedly forged his signature on the contract.

After that story aired, Oppong says he received a phone call from the CEO of the company offering an apology.

"He said, 'I want to apologize about everything that has happened, that is not how we do our business,'" said Oppong.

He was offered a refund for the charges and five months of free service. Oppong says he denied the free service and accepted the refund, but he's still concerned about the contract and that signature that he claims isn't his.

"That's not my signature," he said.

Oppong has gone online to look at reviews and has read stories similar to his.

"If this is going on, why are they still in business?" he asked.

Hawx Smart Pest Control President Matt Mehr told 2 On Your Side Thursday that Oppong's forged signature allegation is the only one with this specific sales representative and that the sales representative denies that he forged the signature.

The decade-old company has performed over a million services. Mehr says when customers sign up, if they are unsatisfied for any reason the company will come back and treat the property again. It will do this as many times as it takes for free. Mehr says Oppong never asked for the warranty service and instead asked to cancel.

Mehr said there are two subscriptions on file for Oppong. One is for an outdoor package and another for general pest control. Oppong maintains he didn't sign a contract, let alone two.

Oppong is still waiting for his refund.