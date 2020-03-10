Person tests presumptively positive for coronavirus after visiting New Orleans for conference

NEW ORLEANS- At least one person who attended a journalism conference in New Orleans has tested positive for the coronavirus.

IRE released a statement on Twitter confirming the case, adding, "To ensure the safety of our attendees and community, IRE is notifying conference attendees now so that individuals can make their own decisions on how best to proceed."

"The attendee has mild symptoms and is expected to make a full recovery. They are self-quarantining at home for 14 days. The attendee has been reaching out today to people they had close contact with during the conference. IRE is notifying individuals who participated in a pre-registration hands-on class with the attendee. The person traveled from within the U.S. to the conference in New Orleans and was present from Thursday (3/5) until Saturday afternoon (3/7). Based on the onset of the limited symptoms, they could have contracted the virus either before, during or after the conference."

The National Institute for Computer-Assisted Reporting organization, known as NICAR, gathered from Wednesday evening to midday Sunday. It is a national nonprofit that journalists join to learn practices from one another.

Over 1,000 people attended the conference, which was held at the Marriott Hotel on Canal Street.

IRE urges attendees to contact them in the event of illness so they can relay the information to public health officials and other attendees as necessary.

Full statement from IRE officials here:

